114 drivers rescued from stranded convoy in North Sikkim after major road breach

A total of 114 drivers of tourist and private vehicles stranded in Lachen following a road breach have been successfully rescued, with their vehicles also moved out, officials said on Monday.

Earlier, as many as 1,321 tourists stuck in the affected vehicles were evacuated on April 9 through a temporary footbridge constructed after the road breach at Taram Chu along the Chungthang–Lachen axis on April 5.

Authorities said the stranded drivers and vehicles were later evacuated on Sunday via the Dongkya La Pass, with vehicles being rerouted through Zero Point, Yumthang, Lachung, and further towards Mangan and Gangtok.

Officials added that evacuation of a few remaining stranded drivers and vehicles will be carried out in the coming days, depending on weather conditions.

The rescue operation comes as a major relief amid challenging terrain and adverse weather in the region.