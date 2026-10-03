1,169 mothers in Rhenock receive financial aid under Sikkim’s Aama Sashaktikaran scheme

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday, October 3 distributed financial assistance under the Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana to beneficiaries from Rhenock constituency, with 1,169 mothers in the constituency receiving support under the state government’s women empowerment initiative.

Tamang, who is also the Area MLA, attended the cheque distribution ceremony organised by the Women, Child, Senior Citizen and Divyangjan Welfare Department at Titribotey in Rorathang.

The Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana is a state-wide initiative aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of mothers and strengthening family support systems. Under the scheme, 32,000 mothers across 31 constituencies and Sangha are being provided financial assistance through the respective Block Administrative Centres.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang highlighted the contribution of mothers to families and communities and said that empowering women would contribute to stronger families and communities.

He said 1,169 beneficiaries from Rhenock constituency were receiving assistance under the scheme and urged them to use the funds judiciously and for productive purposes.

The Chief Minister also said beneficiaries making productive use of the assistance could be considered for recognition under the newly introduced Aama Samman Puraskar and Pragatisheel Aama Puraskar, instituted to acknowledge the progress and contributions of mothers.

Tamang announced that the coverage of the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana would be expanded from 32,000 to 50,000 beneficiaries from 2027. More than 1,500 mothers from each constituency are expected to be covered under the expanded programme.

He also urged beneficiaries to ensure that government schemes are implemented equitably and advised people against availing benefits from multiple schemes when they are not eligible, stating that this could prevent assistance from reaching the intended beneficiaries.

Highlighting other government initiatives for women and children, the Chief Minister referred to programmes including the Aama Sahayog Yojana, Bahini Yojana, enhanced widow pension, Mission Vatsalya, Sabbatical Leave initiative, Maternity Leave, Sishu Samridhi Yojana, Shravan Kumar Award, Aama Didi Bahini Bus Sewa, Breastfeeding Pods and free HPV vaccination.

He also highlighted the role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in promoting livelihoods, entrepreneurship and grassroots-level socio-economic development. Tamang said employment and skill-based opportunities were being created across the district and stressed the need to bring barren and unused land under productive cultivation to support agriculture and generate sustainable livelihoods.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Women, Child, Senior Citizen and Divyangjan Welfare Department, Jigmee Dorjee Bhutia, said the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana was aimed at strengthening women's economic independence, self-reliance and their ability to contribute to the well-being of their families.

He said the initiative recognised the role of mothers and women in society while providing avenues for greater financial security and self-sufficiency. He assured that the department would continue to support programmes aimed at strengthening women, families and communities.

The programme also featured a felicitation ceremony for Pem Tshering Sherpa, son of late Chettar Sherpa, and his 16-member family from Lashithang Ward of Rhenock constituency for their contribution towards demographic sustainability and family values in the state.

Beneficiary Sabitri Biswakarma also spoke about the challenges faced by women and expressed appreciation for the assistance provided through various government initiatives.

A health camp was organised by the Jan Kalyan Prakosta and Rhenock Community Health Centre during the programme, providing medical assistance and basic health services to beneficiaries and attendees.

The event was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Bishnu Kumar Khatiwada, Zilla Adhakshya Laden Lhamu Bhutia, Zilla Upadhyaksha Prabha Pradhan, Administration Reforms Commission Chairman SD Dhakal, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Jigmee Dorjee Bhutia, Social Welfare Department Secretary Sarika Rai, Pakyong Deputy Commissioner Pari Bishnoi, Pakyong Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa, officials from various departments and members of the public.

Earlier, the Chief Minister received a Guard of Honour from the District Police, Pakyong.