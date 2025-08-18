12 communities await recognition as Delhi meeting on Sikkim tribal status begins

Sikkim stands at the threshold of a historic milestone as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) convenes a high-level meeting in the national capital today to press forward the state’s demand for recognition as a Tribal State. Senior officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Social Welfare Department are participating in the discussions, which are expected to mark a decisive step toward fulfilling a long-cherished aspiration of the people of Sikkim.

For decades, several communities across the state have been advocating for Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition. For them, the issue extends beyond constitutional safeguards—it represents an acknowledgment of their cultural heritage, social identity, and rightful space in the country’s political fabric. Today’s deliberations are therefore being viewed as a turning point that could bring these aspirations closer to realization.

The groundwork for this meeting was laid on August 2, 2025, when the Sikkim government finalized ethnographic reports of 12 left-out communities seeking ST recognition. The landmark exercise, held at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok, was chaired by CM Tamang and marked the culmination of months of fieldwork and consultations by the State High-Level Committee (SHLC).

The 12 communities—Bhujel, Gurung, Jogi, Khas, Kirat Rai, Kirat Dewan Yakha, Majhi, Mangar, Newar, Sanyasi, Sunuwar (Mukhia), and Thami—have long sought inclusion, arguing that their cultural traditions and social practices fit the criteria laid down by the Centre.

The SHLC, headed by Anthropological Survey of India Director BV Sharma with JNU professor Mahendra P Lama as Vice-Chairman, conducted exhaustive field surveys and consultations to address all concerns flagged earlier by the central government. Following this, CM Tamang described the documentation as a “living testament to Sikkim’s collective heritage”, expressing confidence that the reports would stand scrutiny and pave the way for inclusion.

Since taking office, Tamang has underlined his commitment to justice, equity, and inclusive development, often reiterating that every community in Sikkim deserves fair representation. Sources close to the CMO stress that today’s meeting is not just a political milestone but also a moral obligation towards the people who have placed their trust in his leadership.

Political analysts believe that a positive response from the Centre could reshape Sikkim’s social and political landscape for decades, not only by granting recognition to the 12 communities but also by strengthening the larger push to designate Sikkim as a full-fledged Tribal State.

While the outcome remains awaited, there is cautious optimism on the ground. Community leaders have welcomed the Chief Minister’s initiative, urging the Centre to act swiftly, while ordinary citizens—particularly from rural areas—hope recognition will ensure better access to education, employment, and welfare opportunities.