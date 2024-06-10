In a significant political development, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang oversaw a major reshuffle in the state's cabinet, resulting in the exclusion of five senior ministers. The ministers dropped from the new cabinet include B.S. Panth, Loknath Sharma, Sanjeet Kharel, L.B. Das, and M.N. Sherpa. This move marks a decisive shift as Tamang's Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party prepares to form the new government.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Paljor Stadium, with Governor Lakshman Acharya administering the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers. The newly appointed ministers include Shri Arun Upreti, Shri Samdup Lepcha, Shri Bhim Hang Limboo, Shri Bhojraj Rai, Shri G.T Dhungel, Shri Puran Gurung, Shri Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Shri N.B. Dahal, Shri Sonam Lama, Shri Raju Basnett, and Shri Tshering Thendup Bhutia. These ministers, along with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, constitute the 12-member cabinet.

The reshuffle is seen as a strategic move by Tamang to bring fresh faces into the cabinet and realign the state's political landscape. The changes come ahead of the new government's formation, signaling a potential shift in the administrative approach and governance priorities in Sikkim.

The exclusion of the senior ministers has sparked discussions among political analysts and the public, as these figures had played significant roles in the previous administration.