13 bodies pulled from Sikkim hydropower tunnel as rescue teams restart operations

Search and rescue operations resumed on July 22 at the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project in South Sikkim after efforts were briefly suspended due to the accumulation of water and mud inside the tunnel.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Mines Rescue Team from Asansol restarted operations early on July 22, focusing on pumping out water from the tunnel before resuming the recovery mission.

According to NHPC, 25 personnel were trapped inside the tunnel following the incident. So far, 13 bodies have been recovered, while efforts are underway to locate and evacuate the remaining 12 personnel.

Rescue operations were temporarily halted on Tuesday after rising water levels and heavy mud deposits made conditions inside the tunnel unsafe for rescue teams. Officials said high-capacity pumps are currently being used to drain the accumulated water, and recovery efforts will continue once the site is declared safe.

In an official statement, NHPC said round-the-clock rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with the District Administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Patel Engineering Limited (PEL), Eastern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited and other agencies.

NHPC said its top management is stationed at the site to closely monitor and coordinate the rescue efforts, adding that every possible effort is being made to locate and evacuate the remaining trapped workers at the earliest.

The company also announced an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased worker.

"NHPC expresses its profound grief over the tragic loss of lives and extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the PSU said in its statement.

Medical teams and ambulances remain deployed at the site to provide immediate emergency care to rescue personnel if required. Authorities said any rescuer requiring specialised treatment would be shifted to Rangpo Hospital.

The rescue operation continues under challenging conditions, with agencies proceeding cautiously to ensure the safety of rescue personnel while searching for the remaining trapped workers.