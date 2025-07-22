13-year-old dies as car plunges into ravine in Sikkim; three family members injured

A tragic road accident in Sikkim’s Mangan district claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and left three members of his family injured late Sunday night.

According to officials, the family was travelling from Gangtok to Ringhim village when their vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ravine around 10:30 pm. Emergency teams, assisted by local residents, responded quickly to carry out the rescue.

The teenager died at the scene, while the three injured passengers were rushed to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for treatment. Their condition has not been disclosed.

Police have begun an investigation to determine what caused the vehicle to go off the road. (PTI)