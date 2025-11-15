13th International Tourism Mart in Gangtok showcases Northeast’s rich culture and tourism potential

The 13th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North East Region began today at the Sikkim Armed Police Ground in Pangthang, Gangtok.

The event brought together delegates from all eight Northeastern states to celebrate the region’s culture, tourism potential, and opportunities for cooperation. Recognized as one of India’s key platforms for promoting regional tourism, the ITM placed Gangtok and the Northeast at the center of national attention.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Sikkim Minister of Tourism Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Ministers of Tourism from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, and Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, V. Vidyavathi.

The opening evening featured the vibrant Northeast Bazaar, where delegates explored stalls displaying indigenous crafts, traditional weaves, herbal products, and cultural artifacts. The exhibition highlighted the diversity and entrepreneurial spirit of the region. The ceremony also included a lamp-lighting, symbolizing regional cooperation and a shared vision for promoting the Northeast as a world-class tourism destination.

In her welcome address, V. Vidyavathi stressed the growing global appeal of the Northeast. She said the Ministry of Tourism is committed to improving accessibility, strengthening infrastructure, and promoting sustainable tourism to unlock the region’s potential.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the event is a proud moment for the region. He encouraged participants to take full advantage of the ITM and highlighted tourism as a unifying force in the Northeast. He spoke about the region’s cultural diversity and its untapped tourism potential. He also pointed out major improvements in infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including initiatives like UDAN, Border Tourism, Vibrant Villages, and Digital India.

Khandu further emphasized that improved connectivity and collaboration between states are vital for tourism growth. He urged Northeastern states to focus on sustainable tourism, youth skill development, and convergence planning to achieve shared goals. He also mentioned Arunachal Pradesh’s upcoming Frontier Highway, which will improve mobility and promote tourism in remote areas.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the gathering via video message. He said the Northeast is a region full of natural beauty and spiritual heritage. Calling Sikkim “a land where Nature smiles,” he highlighted the state’s festivals, homestays, and cultural traditions that support local businesses and livelihoods. He also praised the region’s progress in highways, railways, digital connectivity, and tourism infrastructure, while emphasizing the importance of eco-friendly tourism and community participation.

Sikkim Minister for Tourism Tshering Thendup Bhutia described the ITM as a platform that unites the Northeast and projects it as a global tourism destination. He highlighted Sikkim’s rich biodiversity, sustainable tourism practices, and hospitality. He mentioned initiatives like rural tourism development, emerging tourist spots, and major connectivity projects such as the Bhaleydhunga Skywalk, the upcoming railway line, and the Burtuk heliport. He called for central support to maintain all-weather connectivity along NH-10.

The inaugural program concluded with a vote of thanks by CS Rao, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim. Delegates were later treated to a cultural showcase reflecting Sikkim’s music, dance, and traditions, followed by a dinner reception that encouraged networking and collaboration.

Also present were senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Sikkim, and the Northeastern states, including Chief Secretary R. Telang, Additional Secretary and Director General Suman Billa, and Principal Chief Engineer cum Secretary Neeraj Pradhan, among others.