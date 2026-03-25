150–200 tourists stranded in Chungthang as landslides block North Sikkim routes

Around 150 to 200 tourists are stranded in Chungthang after heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across North Sikkim, disrupting key road links, officials said.

District Collector Anant Jain confirmed that landslides have blocked stretches of the Gangtok–Lachen and Chungthang–Lachen routes, leaving travellers headed for Lachen stuck midway. The stranded tourists have been accommodated at an ITBP camp and a nearby gurdwara, where arrangements have been made for their stay.

Movement towards Lachen remains suspended due to debris and road damage at several points. Authorities said a decision on reopening the route will depend on weather conditions and safety assessments once rainfall subsides.

The situation on the Lachung side has improved, with roads cleared and tourists safely escorted back to Gangtok. However, intermittent rain continues to hamper restoration work and raise the risk of further landslides.

Officials said teams are monitoring the situation closely, with updates expected as conditions evolve.

Earlier this month, adverse weather had already disrupted essential services in parts of the state. A thunderstorm accompanied by hail damaged sections of the power network across Pakyong, Gangtok and Mangan districts.

The state Power Department reported that a conductor snapped on the 66 kV Rorathang–Rongli transmission line near Amba, affecting electricity supply to Rongli and Rhenock. In Gangtok district, a fault on the Marchak–Macleods line near Namli disrupted power to Nimtar, Topakhani and Singtam. Another line between LLHP and Sichey also failed during trial charging, adding to supply concerns.

Restoration efforts are ongoing as authorities continue to deal with the impact of unstable weather across the region.