161 people evacuated as landslide threat intensifies in Sikkim's Gyalshing district

A total of 161 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas of West Sikkim's Gyalshing district following incessant rain, flooding and fresh landslides, officials said on September 16.

At Rimbi, 128 people from 28 houses have been shifted to the Rimbi Gram Panchayat Kendra as a precautionary measure after landslides and flooding increased the risk to settlements since Tuesday.

The situation is particularly vulnerable around Mandir Point, where fresh landslides have been reported.

Debris has accumulated along the Nik Kholsa stream, with debris-laden water flowing towards Rimbi village during heavy rain and posing a threat to houses located along the stream course.

According to the district administration, the debris has disrupted the natural flow of water, raising the possibility of a sudden release of water and debris.

The RCC bridge at Rimbi has also been washed away due to the increased flow of water and debris. The main Rimbi River has changed course and is eroding the roadside flank, officials said.

The state government is taking steps to construct a Bailey bridge at a higher location to restore connectivity after the main road was completely washed away on May 15.

The Rimbi Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Centre, located below the expanding landslide zone, has also been flooded. The administration has advised the concerned department to examine the possibility of shifting the centre to a safer location.

At nearby Singlitam, seven families comprising more than 33 people have been moved to a relief shelter after being identified as vulnerable. The shelter is accommodating elderly people and children, with food and other essential supplies being provided.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) has urged residents of Singlitam, Rimbi and other vulnerable areas to remain alert and avoid active landslide zones and stream courses during periods of heavy rainfall.