His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, has accepted an invitation from the Sikkim government to visit the state on the occasion of the 45th Parinirvana Anniversary of His Holiness the 16th Gyalwang Karmapa.

The invitation was extended by Sikkim’s Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Ven. Sonam Lama, during an audience granted by the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa to Kyabje Tingkey Goenjang Rinpoche and the minister at Gelephu in Bhutan on Saturday.

During the meeting, Ven. Sonam Lama conveyed the invitation on behalf of the Sikkim government, requesting His Holiness to visit the state and bestow his blessings on the occasion of the anniversary.

His Holiness graciously accepted the invitation and offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of the people of Sikkim.

He also enquired about the well-being of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as Golay.

The audience marked an interaction between the Buddhist spiritual leader and the Sikkim minister, with discussions centred on the proposed visit and the religious observance commemorating the 16th Gyalwang Karmapa.