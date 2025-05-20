Police detained 19 candidates for allegedly using sophisticated electronic communication devices to cheat during the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination. The incident occurred on Sunday at Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School in Gangtok.

According to officials, 17 men and 2 women were apprehended at the examination venue after they were found in possession of discreet communication gadgets aimed at facilitating cheating. The devices were reportedly used to seek outside assistance during the examination.

All 17 male candidates have been formally arrested, and an FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The two women have also been detained for further questioning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a majority of the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about a possible interstate racket involved in enabling digital cheating in competitive recruitment exams.

"We suspect the involvement of a larger organized network facilitating the use of high-tech cheating tools. A deeper probe has been initiated," a senior police officer said.

The police have also seized multiple devices and are analyzing them for further leads. Authorities have emphasized that stringent measures will be taken to uphold the sanctity of public recruitment examinations.