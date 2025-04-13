A rare incident has emerged from Sikkim's Gyalshing district, where 192 goats died shortly after being distributed to beneficiaries under a government scheme in the Arithang-Chongrang GPU.

The incident, which occurred on March 4, 2025, involved the NGO Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Nidhi (RGVN) and its local coordinators. The goats, distributed as part of a welfare scheme reportedly died immediately after the handover.

According to a formal written report filed by Tenzing D. Denzongpa, the District Collector-cum-District Magistrate of Gyalshing District, the distribution of the goats was conducted without prior authorization from the District Administration or the Animal Husbandry Department. The goats, which should have undergone mandatory quarantine procedures at the district’s check post were instead given to the beneficiaries without any checks or medical inspection.

The incident has raised concerns with accusations that the goats were infected with diseases, which led to their sudden death. Officials are investigating the matter as the distribution did not adhere to state regulations that require animals to be quarantined and checked for any diseases before being passed to the public.

The individuals involved in the distribution, including local coordinators Jaydeep Das, Ramesh Chettri, Shanti Limboo and Pratiksha Tamang are under scrutiny. The goats were allegedly infected and distributed in an irresponsible manner, causing damage not only to the animals but also to the reputation of the state government.

“Due to this incident, the image of the state government has been severely tarnished,” said the District Collector in the FIR and further added that the state government or any relevant department had no role in the distribution. “The blame for this tragedy has unfairly fallen on the government, which was not involved in the distribution of these goats,” Denzongpa further said.