2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet highlights Eastern Himalayan biodiversity, over 230 butterfly species recorded

The scenic Wakro Valley and Kamlang Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh recently hosted the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet, marking the celebration of the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet (NEBM) from October 23 to 26, 2025. The event served as a vibrant platform to promote butterfly conservation, ecological awareness, and sustainable eco-tourism in the Eastern Himalayas.

Organized by the Kamlang Valley Nature Club, in collaboration with the Butterflies of North Eastern India Group and the Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary, the meet witnessed an inspiring confluence of researchers, conservationists, and butterfly enthusiasts from across India and abroad. The programme was coordinated by Mr. Lokesh Mam and his organizing team.

Among the distinguished resource persons were Mr. Nawang Gyatso Bhutia, President of BAMOS–Nature Conservation Society (Sikkim); Mr. Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, Executive Member of BAMOS–NCS; Mr. Kamal Azad (Assam); Mr. Roshan Upadhaya (Arunachal Pradesh); and Mr. Atanu Bose (Assam). They shared deep insights into butterfly diversity, habitat management, and conservation strategies, encouraging participants to engage in protecting the region’s fragile ecosystems.

The four-day meet saw the participation of around 85 delegates, including 35 butterfly enthusiasts from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal, as well as an international participant from France. Local students from PM Shri Government Higher Secondary School Wakro, Don Bosco School Wakro, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Wakro also took part with great enthusiasm.

Supported by major conservation organizations such as Aaranyak, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), WWF-India, Durgi Bhumiji Foundation, BAMOS–NCS, Arun Shakti Energy Pvt. Ltd., Genesis 4 Production, Wiki Loves Butterfly, Glaw Enterprise, Divinity Jaagran, and News For You, the event offered a rich lineup of interactive activities — including butterfly walks, bird watching, awareness talks, stone painting, quizzes, and nature-based games.

Field surveys conducted in and around Wakro and Kamlang Tiger Reserve yielded 235 butterfly species, including 35 rare and uncommon species such as Swinhoe’s Flat (Celaenorrhinus zea), White Dragontail (Lamproptera curius), Green Dragontail (Lamproptera meges), Columbine (Stiboges nymphidia), Nagatree Brown (Lethe naga), Gray Commodore (Bhagadatta austenia austenia), Sergeant Major (Abrota ganga), and Dusky Diadem (Ethope himachala).

The meet concluded on a promising note, emphasizing community-driven conservation and the shared commitment to safeguarding the Eastern Himalayas’ biodiversity through collaboration, awareness, and responsible tourism.

Organizers also announced that the 9th Northeast Butterfly Meet (NEBM 2026) will be hosted at Ultapani, Assam, continuing the momentum of regional cooperation and conservation efforts across the Northeastern region.