Former captain of the Indian football team Bhaichung Bhutia alleged that three Union Ministers, 9-10 Chief Ministers, and other personalities were fielded to defeat him in the election for the post of president of All India Football Federation.



Addressing a press conference here this afternoon, he shared that five out of seven candidates who had filed nominations withdrew their nominations.



"It was very surprising that other candidates, which include big personalities of the “winning horse” country, had hacked out of the election.



Bhutia also mentioned that the AIFF had kept all state association voters in the same hotel a day before the election then but everyone was taken to a certain floor in the hotel after 6 PM where a Union Minister was also present.



He added that voters who were supporting him were also taken there and were inaccessible the whole night as phones and all communication shut down. He further added that all voters were taken together for breakfast and then directly to cast their votes.



He also claimed that there is new politics in sports as well. "So if people are not willing to come into politics, then they should at least choose the right person for Sikkim."

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Meanwhile, he thanked the people's political parties and social organizations for their full-fledged support during the entire AIFF election.



He congratulated the newly elected AIFF president, Kalyan Chaubey, and pressed his best wishes for the growth of Indian football under the new president.



Responding to a media query Bhutia said, “I will be resigning from Sikkim Football Association not as a member but from the post of the technical committee chairman and executive committee member and now Menla Ethenpa can take it forward and Ethenpa has voted for the winning horse earlier as well but could not bring development in football or a single praise for Sikkim, so now let's see what he does”.



Bhaichung Bhutia has appealed to the media to refrain from calling him to speak on AIFF Election anymore since he doesn’t want to speak over it again and again but rather wants himself to be engaged with other issues which are subject of concern for the people and state.



However, on his arrival on Wednesday, he told the media that he wants to make things clear from his side as the local media wants to know why and how things haven’t gone right as per his observation.