3 Union Ministers and multiple CMs ensured my loss in AIFF Election: Bhaichung Bhutia
Former captain of the Indian football team Bhaichung Bhutia alleged that three Union Ministers, 9-10 Chief Ministers, and other personalities were fielded to defeat him in the AIFF election
Former captain of the Indian football team Bhaichung Bhutia alleged that three Union Ministers, 9-10 Chief Ministers, and other personalities were fielded to defeat him in the election for the post of president of All India Football Federation.
Addressing a press conference here this afternoon, he shared that five out of seven candidates who had filed nominations withdrew their nominations.
"It was very surprising that other candidates, which include big personalities of the “winning horse” country, had hacked out of the election.
Bhutia also mentioned that the AIFF had kept all state association voters in the same hotel a day before the election then but everyone was taken to a certain floor in the hotel after 6 PM where a Union Minister was also present.
He added that voters who were supporting him were also taken there and were inaccessible the whole night as phones and all communication shut down. He further added that all voters were taken together for breakfast and then directly to cast their votes.
He also claimed that there is new politics in sports as well. "So if people are not willing to come into politics, then they should at least choose the right person for Sikkim."
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