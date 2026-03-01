3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Sikkim again

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Sikkim once again on March 1, adding to a series of tremors that have shaken the Himalayan state within a short span of time.

According to preliminary data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake measured 3.2 on the Richter scale and occurred at a shallow depth, making the tremor noticeable in several areas. There were no immediate reports of damage to property or loss of life.

Sikkim, which falls under Seismic Zone IV, has been experiencing frequent low-to-moderate intensity earthquakes in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the region recorded tremors measuring around 3.5 and 4.1 magnitude, while similar minor quakes ranging between 2.8 and 3.6 magnitude were reported in late February.

Experts note that the northeastern region of India is highly prone to seismic activity due to its location along the Himalayan tectonic belt, where the Indian and Eurasian plates collide. While most of the recent tremors have been of low intensity, the repeated shocks within a brief period have raised concerns among residents.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, advising people to remain alert but not panic, as minor earthquakes are common in the region.