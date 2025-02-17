The 33rd Sikkim State Veterans & Masters Badminton Championship came to a successful close at the Paljor Indoor Stadium today, February 17 marking a vibrant display of talent and sportsmanship across various age categories. The tournament, organized by the Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS), saw enthusiastic participation from athletes from different parts of the state.

Ms. Kala Rai, MLA and Advisor of the Rural Development Department, was the Chief Guest at the event. In her address, she commended the efforts of BAS in organizing the championship and urged the youth to embrace sports as a path to personal growth and international recognition. She emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work, and dedication in sports, noting that these values are crucial for both success on the court and in life.

Ms. Rai also highlighted the government's commitment to improving sports infrastructure and creating better opportunities for athletes, particularly the youth. Addressing the growing concerns of drug addiction and suicide rates among the younger generation, she stressed the role of sports in offering healthy outlets and helping to keep youth focused on positive pursuits.

Mr. C Zangpo, President of BAS, also shared his thoughts on the championship’s significance. He reaffirmed BAS's dedication to fostering badminton talent and enhancing coaching and training facilities for aspiring athletes.

The event culminated in a prize distribution ceremony, with medals and certificates awarded to top performers in various categories. The champions included:

Men’s 65+ (Singles): Mr. LB Rai

Men’s 65+ (Doubles): Mr. Dhiren Lama and Mr. LB Rai

Men’s 60+ (Singles): Mr. Bhupal Rai

Men’s 60+ (Doubles): Mr. Dhiren Lama and Mr. LB Rai

Men’s 55+ (Singles): Mr. Bhanu Pradhan

Men’s 55+ (Doubles): Mr. Karma Bhutia and Mr. Anand Singh Bisht

Men’s 50+ (Singles): Mr. Laxman Prasad

Men’s 50+ (Doubles): Mr. IK Rai and Mr. Mohan Thapa

Men’s 45+ (Singles): Mr. Arjun Tamang

Men’s 45+ (Doubles): Mr. Mojesh Bhutia and Mr. Mohan Thapa

Mixed 35+ (Doubles): Mr. Dawa Bhutia and Ms. Rosy Lepcha

Men’s 40+ (Singles): Mr. Arjun Tamang

Men’s 40+ (Doubles): Mr. Mojesh Bhutia and Mr. Dhanraj Subba

Mixed 40+ (Doubles): Mr. Bhanu Pradhan and Ms. Tika Chettri

Men’s 35+ (Singles): Mr. Hemant Rai

Men’s 35+ (Doubles): Mr. Kiran Rai and Mr. Tshering P. Sherpa

Mixed 35+ (Doubles): Mr. Tshering P. Sherpa and Ms. Basanti Rai

The closing ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Arjuna Awardee and International Boxer Mr. Jaslal Pradhan, Mr. C Zangpo, and Mr. Kuber Bhandari, President of the Sikkim Olympic Association, along with coaches, participants, and sports enthusiasts.