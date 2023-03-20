In a heartwarming gesture of kindness and generosity, a 3rd-grade student from Vedic Vidhyashram School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has donated Rs. 555/- (Rupees five hundred and fifty-five) only to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Sikkim on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Miss Selvi .V. Angeline Midhuna, daughter of Dr. V.M. Vijayasaravanan, was inspired by the excellent leadership of the Chief Minister of Sikkim and his commitment to the upliftment of women in the state through various schemes and opportunities. In her letter accompanying the donation, she congratulated the Chief Minister and expressed her admiration for his efforts to empower women and make Sikkim a better place for all.

The Chief Minister's Office of Sikkim has expressed their gratitude towards Miss Selvi .V. Angeline Midhuna for her thoughtful and generous contribution towards the relief fund. They have also praised her for setting an example of compassion and concern for the welfare of others, especially during these challenging times.

The donation by a young student from Tamil Nadu is a testament to the fact that kindness and generosity know no boundaries and that every small act of giving can make a significant impact. The Chief Minister's Relief Fund will utilize the funds donated by Miss Selvi .V. Angeline Midhuna to support the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society in Sikkim.

The selfless and empathetic gesture of Miss Selvi .V. Angeline Midhuna is an inspiration to us all and reminds us that even the smallest actions can make a difference in the world.