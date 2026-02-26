4.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Sikkim today, tremors felt across several parts

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Sikkim at 11:50 AM on Thursday, February 26, with the epicentre located in Gyalshing district, officials said.

Tremors were felt in several parts of the state. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier this month, on February 6 at 01:09:27 IST, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake had hit the same region. The epicentre was recorded at 27.31°N and 88.18°E at a depth of 10 km. It was located about 6 km west of Pelling, 31 km north-northwest of Darjeeling, 42 km west of Gangtok, and 68 km north-northwest of Siliguri.

The February 6 quake was followed by at least 12 aftershocks within four hours and 30 minutes, with magnitudes ranging from 2.2 to 4.0, mostly in the eastward direction from the main shock.

According to seismic analysis, the event occurred near the Tista Fault/Lineament and south of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake of September 18, 2011. The region is considered highly seismically active due to collisional tectonics, where the Indian plate moves beneath the Eurasian plate.

Reports indicated a maximum intensity of VI on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale in the epicentral area, while lower intensities of II were recorded at distances up to 250 km from the epicentre. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.