48 pilgrims return safely from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La Pass in Sikkim: Official

The 10th batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY) via the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim returned safely on Sunday, August 24 marking the successful conclusion of this year’s pilgrimage, officials said.

A total of 48 pilgrims, part of this batch, were warmly received by officials of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC). A valedictory function was organized to commemorate the completion of the spiritually significant journey.

STDC Chairman Lukendra Rasaily expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, noting that around 500 pilgrims participated in the 2025 yatra. He credited the success to the dedication of STDC officials, supported by paramilitary forces and other agencies, who made extensive arrangements to ensure a safe and hitch-free journey.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense religious and cultural significance, attracting hundreds of devotees each year. Regarded by Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, the pilgrimage is both spiritually enriching and physically challenging. Pilgrims trek at altitudes of up to 19,500 feet, facing extreme weather conditions and rugged terrain, which can pose serious risks for those not medically or physically prepared.