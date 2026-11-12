A moderate earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the Sikkim-Nepal region early Thursday morning, November 12, triggering tremors across parts of West and East Sikkim, including the state capital Gangtok.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 4.30 am, with its epicentre located approximately 40 km northwest of Yuksom in Gyalshing district of West Sikkim.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 73 km, at latitude 27.671 degrees north and longitude 87.987 degrees east.

Residents in several areas of West Sikkim and parts of East Sikkim, including Gangtok, reported feeling mild tremors.