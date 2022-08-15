People of Rabong hit the streets, condemning the football match brawl that took place yesterday and demanding action against the perpetrators.

A day after the football match turned into a brawl between SSF Army (mostly consisting of Tibetan Settlers) in the crowd and the Indian Reserve Battalion, residents from Rabong carried out a protest rally with the call for 'Tibetans Go Back.

In the process, Sikkim police arrested five Tibetan settlers in Rabong on Sunday. Three Indian Reserve battalion personnel were injured, with one referred to STNM Hospital Gangtok, one referred to Namchi District Hospital and one to Rabong health centre.

An FIR has been filed by IRBn personnel under Indian Penal Code Section 353Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, IPC 341 Punishment for wrongful restraint, IPC 332 voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty; IPC 186 Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with a fine which may extend to five hundred rupees, or with both, and IPC 34 Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.