Fifty families from economically weaker sections in Sikkim’s Namchi district are set to receive new houses under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) during the ongoing Dasain festivities, with the handover scheduled for this week, officials said.

The Block Administrative Centre (BAC) in Yangang is organising a programme to inaugurate the newly constructed houses and distribute keys to the beneficiaries. The initiative is expected to provide the families with permanent shelter and improve their living conditions, local MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Raj Kumari Thapa, said.

Thapa said the handover would be a significant step for families that have long aspired to own a permanent home. She added that access to housing would help provide greater stability and security to beneficiary households.

Crediting Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s leadership for the initiative, Thapa said the scheme reflected the government’s focus on welfare measures aimed at improving the lives of local communities.

The SGAY scheme provides housing assistance to eligible families, with the objective of helping them secure permanent homes and move towards safer living conditions.

In a separate welfare measure, 14 beneficiaries who had not received the first instalment of Rs 20,000 under the Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, popularly known as the Aama Yojana, were provided the pending amount on Sunday.

The Aama Yojana provides annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to eligible beneficiaries. The disbursement is part of the state government’s welfare support for women.