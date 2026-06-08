5.6-magnitude Bhutan quake shakes Sikkim, north Bengal; no damage reported

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Bhutan late on Sunday night, June 7, sent tremors across Sikkim and several districts of north Bengal, triggering brief panic among residents.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 11.06 pm near Punakha in Bhutan. Tremors were felt for a few seconds in Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim, prompting many people to step out of their homes as a precaution.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said the situation was being monitored.

The tremors were also felt in parts of north Bengal, including Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, all of which share proximity with Bhutan. Residents in several areas reported feeling the ground shake briefly and moved outdoors.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or property damage had been reported from the affected areas in north Bengal.