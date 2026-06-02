62 families join BJP during D.R. Thapa’s organisational visit to Sikkim's Yuksom

In a significant organisational boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Sikkim, 62 families formally joined the party during the visit of BJP Sikkim State President D.R. Thapa to Yuksom in Geyzing district.

The visit was attended by State Vice President N.K. Subba, General Secretary Dinesh Chandra Nepal, Geyzing District President Digum Limboo, Mandal President Kinzang Sherap Bhutia and other party functionaries.

Addressing the joining programme, D.R. Thapa highlighted various welfare schemes and development initiatives of the BJP-led government and urged party workers and new members to work collectively for the empowerment and development of the people of Sikkim.

State Vice President N.K. Subba welcomed the new entrants and briefed them on the party’s organisational activities and expansion efforts across the state. Kinzang Sherap Bhutia also spoke about the party's grassroots activities and organisational status at the constituency level.

During the event, Thapa distributed Ayushman Cards and e-Shram Cards to eligible beneficiaries, enabling them to access healthcare benefits of up to ₹5 lakh and various social security schemes.

Earlier, the BJP delegation visited the historic Norbugang Monastery in Yuksom, regarded as the first capital of Sikkim, where prayers were offered for the state's development and the strengthening of the party organisation.

Party leaders said the joining of 62 families reflects growing support for the BJP in Sikkim and marks a positive step in the party’s efforts to expand its organisational presence in the state.