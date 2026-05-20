650-metre Namli viaduct in Sikkim opened for commercial operation

A 650-metre-long viaduct at Namli in Gangtok district has been opened for commercial operation, improving connectivity between National Highway-10 and Airport Road NH-717A, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday, May 20.

The statement said the viaduct was made operational on May 19 following directions from the Chief Secretary.

Constructed at an average height of 25 metres above ground level, the viaduct passes between the National Science Museum and the State Science Centre, reflecting significant infrastructure development in the region.

Officials said the newly opened structure is expected to function as an important diversion route for Ranipool town, helping ease traffic congestion in the busy area.

The viaduct is also expected to reduce the travel distance between Pakyong and Siliguri by nearly 6.5 kilometres, facilitating smoother vehicular movement and benefiting daily commuters travelling along the route.

Authorities stated that the project will enhance transportation efficiency and improve connectivity along the strategic corridor linking eastern Sikkim with neighbouring regions.

The operationalisation of the viaduct is expected to strengthen road infrastructure in the State and provide faster and more efficient travel connectivity for residents and travellers alike.