Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced today that a series of devastating landslides have struck the state resulting in significant loss of life and property.

The incidents which occurred in various regions including Mangan, Muajuwa and Yangan have left communities reeling and compelled urgent calls for aid.

In Mangan, a landslide claimed the lives of six people, while in Muajuwa, three individuals lost their lives and many others were injured. Yangan saw numerous houses destroyed, further exacerbating the crisis.

A total of 67 families have been relocated to relief camps as emergency services and the state government scrambled to provide assistance.

"I was in Arunachal when this tragedy occurred," said Chief Minister Tamang. "I have informed the central government about the extensive losses and have requested immediate funds to aid our response. With road closures and the inability to move heavy vehicles, we are facing a surge in food prices and commodity shortages. We are taking these matters very seriously and have sought help from the centre."



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The closure of key national highways, particularly the strategic Teesta Basin road has added to the logistical challenges. "The central government is also taking the situation seriously and has sent a representative from the Ministry of Transport to assess the damage. The national highway in the Teesta Basin is an old but crucial route, and its closure impacts not only local traffic but also strategic movements," Tamang said.

The state disaster management team is actively involved, and the Sikkim government has allocated necessary funds to district collectors and administrations. "We are providing Rs 5 lakhs in compensation to the families of the deceased," said the Chief Minister. "We will also rebuild the homes of those whose properties have been destroyed or swept away."

Efforts are also underway to assist tourists stranded in Lachung and Lachen. "They are safe and being monitored closely. We are ensuring they have adequate food supplies and will be airlifted from their hotels once the weather improves," said Tamang. The state currently has enough food supplies to last for at least a month, which will be distributed as needed.

Meanwhile, road clearing operations in Mangan and Jangu are in progress, with assistance from the Border Roads Organization.

The Chief Minister said that the state is committed to restoring normalcy and ensuring the safety and well-being of all affected residents and visitors.