Seven individuals were injured after the car they were traveling in met with an accident at Namprikdang in Dzongu, North Sikkim, this afternoon.

The car, bearing the Uttar Pradesh registration number UP 32GB3399, was traveling from Lachung to Gangtok when it met with the accident.

Rescue efforts were swiftly undertaken by the police, local residents, drivers, and others, who worked together to transport the injured to the District Hospital in Mangan for treatment.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and authorities have assured that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident to determine the cause and take appropriate action.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.