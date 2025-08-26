8-year-old from Gangtok wins silver at national taekwondo championship

An 8-year-old student from Gangtok has brought pride to Sikkim by winning a silver medal at a national-level taekwondo championship. Shivani Thapa, a Class IV student of St. Thomas’ School, secured second place in the Sub-Junior Girls’ 24 kg category at the National Kyorugi Championship, held at Palzor Stadium from August 23 to 25.

The competition saw over 350 athletes from across India, making Gangtok a temporary hub for martial arts. Organised by the Sikkim Amateur Taekwondo Association (SATA) in collaboration with India Taekwondo and Khelo India, the event tested the skills and discipline of participants from diverse backgrounds.

Shivani represented the Sikkim United Taekwondo Dojang, where she trains under the guidance of senior coaches, including international referee Bijay Gurung and national referee Chultem Palmu Bhutia. Her dedication and consistent training played a key role in her podium finish.

For someone so young, competing and succeeding on a national stage highlights both talent and resilience. Teachers and classmates at St. Thomas’ School expressed pride in her achievement, noting that her success may inspire more children to pursue sports seriously.