India paid heartfelt tribute to Sepoy Sainudheen P.K., whose mortal remains were returned to his native village of Androth in Lakshadweep after an arduous 2,500-kilometre journey from the landslide-hit Chatten region of North Sikkim, where he lost his life in the line of duty.

The tragic incident occurred during a landslide in the high-altitude terrain of Sikkim. After an intense eight-day search operation by the Indian Army, Sepoy Sainudheen’s body was recovered on June 8, 2025. His final homecoming was coordinated by a tri-services effort involving the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy, working in unison with local authorities to ensure a dignified passage.

Born on December 20, 1991, in the serene island of Androth, Lakshadweep, Sepoy Sainudheen had served in the Indian Army since March 2012. Throughout his 13 years of service, he was posted at some of the nation’s most challenging terrains, including the unforgiving Siachen Glacier. Remembered as a steadfast and professional soldier, his discipline, courage, and sense of duty left a lasting impression on his peers and superiors alike.

On June 8, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Bengdubi Military Station in West Bengal with full military honours, paying solemn respect to the fallen soldier. Upon arrival in Androth, the Indian Navy rendered a Guard of Honour, reflecting the nation’s profound respect for his supreme sacrifice.

Speaking in tribute, Sepoy Sainudheen’s Commanding Officer stated, “Sepoy Sainudheen embodied the finest ideals of the Indian Army — professionalism, dedication, and integrity. From Siachen’s freezing winds to Sikkim’s rugged terrain, he served with quiet courage and unwavering resolve. His selfless sacrifice will forever inspire generations to come.”

Sepoy Sainudheen’s return was not merely a logistical mission — it was a nation’s collective act of reverence. The seamless coordination among India’s armed forces highlighted the unity and respect reserved for those who lay down their lives in defence of the country. His final journey stands as a poignant reminder of the commitment to honour every soldier’s sacrifice with dignity and national pride.