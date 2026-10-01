AAI begins pre-feasibility studies for 3 proposed greenfield airports in Sikkim

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun pre-feasibility studies for three proposed greenfield airports at Ranka, Martam and Sadam in Sikkim, the state Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said on October 1.

A multidisciplinary technical team of the AAI is assessing the suitability and feasibility of the three proposed sites from technical, operational, aviation and other perspectives, the department said.

The pre-feasibility studies are being conducted under the Greenfield Airports Policy, 2008, along with provisions applicable to the northeastern states.

The exercise is expected to provide preliminary technical inputs for further consideration of the proposals and assess the potential of the proposed locations to strengthen air connectivity and improve regional accessibility within Sikkim.

However, the department clarified that the ongoing exercise is only an initial technical assessment and does not amount to approval for construction or development of any of the three proposed airports.

Any decision on the projects will depend on the findings of the pre-feasibility studies as well as the applicable approvals, statutory clearances, policies and prescribed procedures, it said.

The proposed airports are being examined as part of efforts to assess the scope for improving air connectivity and accessibility in the mountainous northeastern state.

