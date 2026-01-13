Academician and author Mahendra P Lama pays emotional tribute to late singer-actor Prashant Tamang

The sudden demise of Indian Idol Season 3 winner and actor Prashant Tamang has drawn heartfelt tributes from across the Nepali-speaking world, with renowned academic and author Mahendra P. Lama penning a poignant Nepali elegy to honour the late artist. Lama’s poem, titled “Condolences and Tribute,” captures the depth of collective grief felt not only by Tamang’s family and admirers, but by an entire community bound together by language, culture and shared memory.



Written in simple yet evocative Nepali, the elegy portrays grief as a living presence spread across villages, towns and landscapes. Hills, rivers, forests and even the soil are imagined as mourning the sudden silence of a voice that once resonated deeply with everyday life. Through these gentle verses, Lama presents Tamang as far more than a celebrated singer—he emerges as a cultural presence woven into the emotional fabric of common people.



The poem draws extensively on imagery from nature—mountains, valleys, fields and forests—to underline the idea that the loss transcends geography and generations. Lama reflects on how Tamang’s music once united people across regions and how his absence has left behind a profound stillness. The elegy concludes on a calm, prayer-like note, offering peace to the departed soul and resilience to those left behind.



Prashant Tamang, who shot to national prominence after winning Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007, passed away at the age of 43 following a cardiac arrest at his residence in New Delhi on January 11, 2026. He released his debut album Dhanyavaad in 2010 and went on to build a successful acting career, featuring in several Nepali films and later in the acclaimed web series Paatal Lok. With no prior health warnings reported, his sudden death has sent shockwaves through fans and the artistic community across India and beyond.