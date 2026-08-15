Active landslide threatens 38 houses in Sikkim's Rimbi-Singlitam, rescue efforts underway

An active landslide in Sikkim's Gyalshing district has put more than 150 people at risk, prompting the administration to launch rescue and relief measures, officials said on Saturday, August 15.

The landslide began on Friday night in Rimbi-Singlitam under Yuksam sub-division and has been continuously moving, threatening residential areas and farmland, they said.

As many as 38 households — 30 in Rimbi and eight in Singlitam — fall within the affected zone.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's Press Secretary Yougan Tamang said the administration was closely monitoring the movement of the landslide and had initiated rescue and relief operations.

"Rescue and relief operations are underway in the area. Vulnerable households have been identified for immediate evacuation, while arrangements for temporary shelter and relief accommodation are being made," he said.

"The safety and well-being of all affected families remains the priority, and the situation is being continuously monitored," he added.

Minister and local MLA TT Bhutia visited the affected area, met residents and assessed the situation. He directed officials to expedite rescue, relief and other necessary measures.

Officials have ordered a technical assessment of the active landslide zone to determine the extent of the damage and the likely trajectory of the movement.

Local officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate, block development officer and panchayat representatives, are conducting an on-ground assessment and coordinating the response, officials said.