In a comprehensive inspection of ongoing infrastructure works in the State of Sikkim and North Bengal, Additional Director General of Border Roads (Eastern Sector) PKH Singh, VSM, undertook a five-day visit to BRO Project Swastik from September 7 to September 11, 2023. The visit encompassed discussions with top officials, reviews of key projects, and interactions with local laborers, highlighting the Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) commitment to strengthening the region's connectivity and socio-economic development.

During the visit to the State of Sikkim PKH Singh, along with Brig Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, held a crucial meeting with VB Pathak, Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim on September 8, 2023. The high-level meeting, hosted at the Tashiling Secretariat, witnessed the active participation of senior government officials and Army representatives from the Trishakti Corps. The primary agenda of the meeting was to expedite the Road Development Plan, address bottlenecks related to Land Acquisition, Forest, and Wildlife Clearances, and foster accelerated progress. The Chief Engineer, Project Swastik, delivered a detailed presentation, addressing the concerns and highlighting the priorities of the BRO.

The Chief Secretary urged all officials to streamline office processes to ensure swift clearances, thereby facilitating the early construction of roads in the state. He assured a time-bound approach to clearances and scheduled the next review meeting for the last week of November.

PKH Singh, accompanied by CE Swastik, also met with the Hon'ble Governor, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on September 9, 2023. During the discussion, Singh provided an overview of the ongoing and forthcoming infrastructure projects undertaken by BRO in Sikkim. He also briefed the Governor about the inauguration of 90 Infrastructure Projects by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, on September 12, 2023. These projects include a road, two bridges, and two airfields under Project Swastik, spanning Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Governor commended the dedication of BRO and applauded Project Swastik for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity in the State despite challenging monsoon conditions. He acknowledged BRO's role in constructing roads that connect isolated Army posts, thereby enhancing national security. Furthermore, the Governor appreciated the project's contributions to labor welfare and local development, including increased minimum wages and schooling facilities for the children of casual laborers employed by BRO.

Shri PKH Singh conducted inspections of various strategically significant projects, including National Highways, in North and East Sikkim and North Bengal. Notably, he reviewed the progress of upgrading Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (NH 310) to a "Zero Fatality Corridor," a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring safety on this crucial route from Gangtok to Nathula.

Throughout his visit, PKH Singh took the time to engage with local laborers working on these challenging projects. He commended their dedication and contribution to the state and nation-building efforts in demanding terrains and adverse weather conditions.

On September 11, 2023, the ADG BR(E) and CE, Project Swastik, met with the Corps Commander, Trishakti Corps, and presented an overview of the current and future road infrastructure plans for North Bengal and Sikkim.