Following the resignation of Krishna Kumari Rai, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the 11-Namchi-Singithang Constituency and spouse of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the CM issued a statement addressing the development.

"In regard to the news of the resignation of my spouse, Smt. Krishna Kumari Rai, MLA of the 11-Namchi-Singithang Constituency, I wish to inform the dear and respected people of Sikkim that she has vacated her seat in alignment with the unanimous decision of the Party, prioritizing its welfare and objectives," stated Chief Minister Tamang.

He further highlighted the party's collective decision and expressed gratitude to Rai for her dedication and support, emphasizing her role in contesting the elections at the party's request. "The Party Committee is committed to providing opportunities to genuine and dedicated party functionaries," he added, underlining the party's commitment to maintaining representation and service to the constituency.

"To the residents of the Namchi-Singithang Constituency, I assure you that you will continue to have a dedicated and genuine MLA who will serve your interests," assured Chief Minister Tamang. He reiterated his and Rai's involvement in addressing the constituency's needs, ensuring that residents receive continued care and attention from their representatives.

Expressing gratitude and urging residents not to be disheartened, Chief Minister Tamang emphasized confidence in the leadership of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party and his personal commitment to the welfare of the people of the Namchi-Singithang Constituency.