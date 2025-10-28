AI-driven e-challaning to resume in Sikkim from November 1

The Sikkim Transport Department has announced that AI-driven e-challaning and the Electronic Traffic Monitoring System will resume across all districts from November 1, 2025.

The system, designed to enhance road safety and enforcement efficiency, uses Artificial Intelligence for automatic detection of traffic violations.

In a press release issued by the Motor Vehicles Division, the department stated that first-offence traffic fines have been reduced wherever possible, and citizens will be given a 15–20 day grace period to update their vehicle documents before the challaning resumes.



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Additionally, the grace period between two consecutive automatic e-challans for offences such as pollution and noise standard violations, driving without permits, or lacking insurance has been extended from 15 days to 60 days. The move, according to officials, aims to minimise multiple challaning and allow sufficient time for vehicle owners to rectify documentation issues.

The Transport Department has urged all vehicle owners to ensure that their documents are updated on the Vahan Portal and that their registered phone numbers are correct and active, to avoid automatic fines.

Reiterating that the initiative is being implemented in the public interest, the department said the AI-based traffic management system will significantly strengthen electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety norms across Sikkim.

The notice was issued by the Nodal Officer-cum-RTO (HQ), Motor Vehicles Division, Transport Department, Government of Sikkim.