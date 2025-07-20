Buddhist forum seeks Sikkim’s support ahead of crucial Bodhgaya case verdict

The All India Buddhist Forum has issued an appeal to the people of Sikkim, seeking their support and solidarity ahead of the Supreme Court's much-anticipated verdict in the Bodhgaya case.

The verdict is set to be delivered on July 29.

The Forum emphasized the spiritual and cultural significance of the case for Buddhists across the globe.

Clarifying widespread misconceptions, the Forum stated that the upcoming judgment is separate from an earlier Supreme Court decision that had been transferred to the Patna High Court. The July 29 verdict pertains specifically to a legal intervention filed by the All India Buddhist Forum in a case originally initiated in 2012.

The Forum has organized a dharna (peaceful sit-in protest) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Sikkim’s convenor of the Forum, Ongdi Pinsto Lama, is actively participating in the demonstration alongside thousands of supporters and like-minded individuals from around the world.

“This is a decisive moment for the global Buddhist community. We request everyone in Sikkim to join us in spirit and prayer for a favorable verdict,” the Forum stated.