All Sikkim Chief Minister's football championship 2022 league tournament kicks start in all six districts of Sikkim from today coinciding with the National Association Sports Day National Sports Day 2022 which commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The main curtain raiser event was held at Namchi Bhaichung Stadium.

Ganesh Rai, Chairman of Namchi Municipal Council attended the curtain raiser event as chief guest accompanied by Satish Chandra Rai, Chairman of Skill Development Department.

The main reason for organizing this league is to revive the football culture in the state of Sikkim especially following the 2 years of the Covid Pandemic. Sikkim Football Association and Sikkim Sports Department are organizing the tournament which will have teams from every block.

Menla Ethenpa, President of Sikkim Football Association said, “For the first time in the history of Sikkim sports, Sikkim football association with the help of the Sikkim sports department has organized all Sikkim chief minister football tournament. This league will be played from the block development level and gradually come to the district as well as at the state level. There will be 135 teams participating in this league."

He further said, "It may take about 45 days to complete this task. And on the basis of their performance from the block level to the district level and finally, in the state level the winners will be promoted to the 2nd division league which will be played next year."

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang forwarded Rs 50 lakh for the league. This was informed in a press conference which was held today. A total of 135 matches will be played in a one and half month-long tournament which covers all of the Block Administrative Centre, Sub-divisions, and Districts.

The aim behind organizing this mega league tourney is to provide platforms to the footballers, especially in remote corners of the state.