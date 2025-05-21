A crucial meeting of the All Sikkim Group C and Group D Employees Association (ASGEA) was held on Saturday at the Employees Guest House near Hospital Dara in Gangtok. The meeting, conducted under the guidance of Mr. Narshing Rai, the former Chairman of ASGEA, focused on preparing for the upcoming ASGEA Central Executive Committee elections.



Representatives from several sister associations attended the meeting, including the Sikkim Teachers Association, NMOPS State Sikkim, Ministerial and Subordinate Association, Sikkim Press Association, OFOJ Association, and the Accounts Subordinate Association. These associations are important arms of the ASGEA and work together on matters concerning employees from Group C and D of the Sikkim government.



The main aim of the meeting was to discuss and plan the formation of an Adhoc Committee that will take charge of conducting fair and transparent elections for ASGEA. The representatives unanimously agreed that this step was necessary to ensure a smooth and democratic process.

Several key decisions were taken during the meeting:

1. Formation of an Adhoc Committee:

The meeting highlighted the need to create a temporary Adhoc Committee that would take the responsibility of overseeing the election process. The aim is to maintain fairness and avoid any confusion or conflict.

2. Nomination of Members:

It was decided that each sister association would hold its own internal meetings to choose a representative. These chosen members will form the core of the new Adhoc Committee.

3. Submission of Names:

All associations have been asked to submit the names of their nominated representatives in the next meeting.

4. Formal Constitution of the Committee:

The Adhoc Committee will be officially formed during the next meeting. On the same day, portfolios and responsibilities will be distributed among the committee members.

5. Inclusion of Current Members:

Members from the existing Adhoc Executive Committee will also be invited to join the next meeting. This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and smooth cooperation between past and new members.

6. Date of Next Meeting:

The next meeting has been scheduled for May 24, 2025, at 11:00 AM. All associations are expected to attend and come prepared with their nominations.

The atmosphere during the meeting was positive and united. All members expressed their commitment to democratic values, transparency, and unity among the government employees of Sikkim. The gathering concluded with a shared understanding that a strong and fair leadership is essential for the welfare of Group C and D employees, and that the formation of this Adhoc Committee is a step in the right direction.