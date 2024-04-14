On the occasion of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti, the Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, extended warm greetings to the people of Sikkim. This day marks the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a pioneer of social justice and equality.

Acharya highlighted the enduring legacy of Dr. Ambedkar, stating, "Baba Saheb Ambedkar remains a symbol of ideals and principles, his invaluable contributions fostering equality, compassion, and unity in Indian society." He emphasized the significance of embracing Dr. Ambedkar's ideas to create a more inclusive society, celebrating the diverse cultures and communities that thrive in Sikkim in harmony with their unique identities, languages, and traditions.

The Governor's message resonated with the sentiments of unity and progress, as he called for a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar's monumental contributions towards social justice and empowerment. He reiterated the importance of upholding the principles of equality, justice, and fraternity, echoing Dr. Ambedkar's vision for a democratic and inclusive India.

On this auspicious occasion, the Governor also expressed appreciation for the ongoing efforts of the All Sikkim Scheduled Caste Welfare Association (ASSCWA) in improving the lives of underprivileged individuals within the society. He commended their dedication to this noble cause and extended heartfelt wishes for the Association's continued success in its endeavors towards societal upliftment and prosperity.

The Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Sikkim were marked by a spirit of reverence and commitment to Dr. Ambedkar's ideals, inspiring a renewed sense of unity and progress among the people of the state.