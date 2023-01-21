American national went to Indo-China border with satellite phone, arrested at Bagdogra Airport
As per reports, the American apprehended national also went to Lachen North Sikkim near the Indo-China border.
One American resident was arrested on January 21 for carrying satellite phones at Bagdogra Airport.
As per reports, the apprehended national also went to Lachen North Sikkim near the Indo-China border.
According to the officials at the airport, the American nation has been identified as Thomas Esroh Seitz, a resident of California, USA bearing passport NO- 650375983.
Seitz was arrested on January 20, 2023, at about 10:50 AM at the ASG Bagdogra Airport.
The security officials also seized an Innidium satellite phone along with a charger kept in a pelican case with its accessories.
Notably, CISF constable no. 071681179, Sujit Kumar Pal made the arrest of the foreign national..
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