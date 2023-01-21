One American resident was arrested on January 21 for carrying satellite phones at Bagdogra Airport.

As per reports, the apprehended national also went to Lachen North Sikkim near the Indo-China border.

According to the officials at the airport, the American nation has been identified as Thomas Esroh Seitz, a resident of California, USA bearing passport NO- 650375983.

Seitz was arrested on January 20, 2023, at about 10:50 AM at the ASG Bagdogra Airport.

The security officials also seized an Innidium satellite phone along with a charger kept in a pelican case with its accessories.

Notably, CISF constable no. 071681179, Sujit Kumar Pal made the arrest of the foreign national..