Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the implementation of the "Vibrant Villages Programme" at a high-level meeting in New Delhi, on July 13, with special focus on Sikkim's strategic role and comprehensive development of India's border villages.

The meeting was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah highlighted the need to provide employment opportunities and enhance connectivity to prevent migration from these villages. "The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army stationed in border areas should encourage the purchase of local agricultural and handicraft products through cooperatives," he emphasised.

In Sikkim, which plays a critical role in this programme, over 50 villages are set to benefit from new infrastructure projects. These projects include 4G connectivity and all-weather roads, aimed at boosting tourism and economic activity. The government has already sanctioned more than 600 projects nationwide for employment generation, reflecting a strong commitment to the cause.

Shah highlighted the importance of continuous review and the active involvement of senior ministers and officials in addressing the issues of border villages. To date, over 6,000 events, including service delivery and awareness camps, have been organized under the programme.

He also advocated for the use of healthcare facilities by the Army and CAPFs to benefit nearby village residents, ensuring better healthcare access.

A significant portion of the discussion centered around maximizing the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, in these vibrant villages. This move aligns with the broader goal of sustainable development in remote regions.

Launched on February 14, 2023, with an allocation of Rs 4,800 crore, the "Vibrant Villages Programme" aims to transform 136 border villages through 113 all-weather road projects worth Rs 2,420 crore. By December 2024, all villages under this initiative will have 4G network coverage, and financial inclusion efforts are being bolstered through the establishment of India Post-Payment Banks (IPPB).

The meeting, attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including the Union Home Secretary, Secretary of Border Management, and Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), also discussed developing tourist circuits and related infrastructure in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism to bring vibrancy to these villages.