Sikkim dancer Amrita Rai brings glory to state, secures 1st runner-up title at Nepal competition
Amrita Rai from Sikkim secures 1st Runner-Up at Mero Dance Universe competition in Nepal. The event featured numerous participants from across South Asia. Amrita's achievement is celebrated as a significant milestone for Sikkim's youth.
- Amrita Rai secured 1st runner-up at international dance event
- Competition featured top dancers from across South Asia
- Her performance highlighted by powerful presence and grace
Sikkim's young dancer Amrita Rai has made the state proud by winning the 1st runner-pp position at the prestigious Mero Dance Universe competition held in Kathmandu, Nepal.
The international dance championship, which drew participants from across South Asia, witnessed dazzling performances showcasing a wide range of styles and talent.
Among the strong field of competitors, Amrita Rai stood out with her powerful stage presence, graceful movements, and innovative choreography.
Her recognition as the 1st Runner-Up is being celebrated in Sikkim as a significant milestone, not only for her personal journey as a dancer but also for the growing recognition of the state’s young talent on international platforms.
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from across the state. Social media has been flooded with praise, with many calling Amrita an “inspiration for Sikkimese youth.”
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today