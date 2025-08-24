Sikkim dancer Amrita Rai brings glory to state, secures 1st runner-up title at Nepal competition

Sikkim's young dancer Amrita Rai has made the state proud by winning the 1st runner-pp position at the prestigious Mero Dance Universe competition held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The international dance championship, which drew participants from across South Asia, witnessed dazzling performances showcasing a wide range of styles and talent.

Among the strong field of competitors, Amrita Rai stood out with her powerful stage presence, graceful movements, and innovative choreography.

Her recognition as the 1st Runner-Up is being celebrated in Sikkim as a significant milestone, not only for her personal journey as a dancer but also for the growing recognition of the state’s young talent on international platforms.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from across the state. Social media has been flooded with praise, with many calling Amrita an “inspiration for Sikkimese youth.”