Sikkim’s Anamika Gurung invited as special guest for I-Day, to attend President’s at-home reception

Anamika Gurung, from Guruthang Busty in Sikkim's Gyalshing district has been invited by the Government of India as a special guest for the Independence Day 2025 celebrations in New Delhi.

She has also been selected to attend the prestigious President’s At-Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she will represent Sikkim and the Northeast region with pride.

The President’s At-Home Reception, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, is among the most exclusive and esteemed events in the country’s national calendar. Anamika’s invitation is a recognition of her impactful work as a Young Changemaker and provides her with the opportunity to meet the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and other national leaders.

Prior to the reception, Anamika will also participate in the national Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort, where she will witness the flag hoisting and Prime Minister’s address alongside other dignitaries.

Speaking on this honour, Anamika Gurung said: “Even though my contributions as a Young Changemaker have never stood out as something big, I’ve always tried to give my best quietly, without seeking attention. But being called to the President’s At-Home Reception... it’s something I never imagined. I owe this to MyBharat Kendra, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and above all, to my parents for their values and support. This moment belongs to them.”