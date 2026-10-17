The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Saturday held candlelight vigils at four locations across Sikkim in solidarity with the family of Ankita Bhandari and demanded that the CBI inquiry into her murder be completed before Governor-designate Dushyant Gautam assumes office.

The vigils were held at the party headquarters in Gangtok and its district offices in Namchi and Gyalshing, as well as at its party office in Jorethang.

According to the SDF, 108 candles were lit at each location in memory of Bhandari, symbolising remembrance, solidarity and the demand for justice.

In a statement, the party called for a fair and impartial examination of the questions raised by Bhandari’s family and reiterated that the CBI investigation should be completed before Gautam takes charge as Governor of Sikkim.

The protests come amid objections from opposition parties over Gautam’s appointment. They have raised allegations linking the senior BJP leader to the alleged VIP angle in Bhandari’s murder. Gautam has denied the allegations and initiated defamation proceedings against those making the claims.

Komal Chamling, vice-president in charge of the SDF Women’s Front, had earlier described Gautam’s appointment while the investigation remained pending as an “insult to the people of Sikkim”.

The SDF also raised concerns over the constitutional immunity available to Governors under Article 361 of the Constitution, stressing that anyone found responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Bhandari, 19, worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. She was killed on September 18, 2022. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices were convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case drew widespread attention over allegations that an unidentified VIP was linked to the crime. Bhandari’s family and activists have demanded an investigation into this alleged angle, with Gautam’s name being raised in connection with the claims.

The allegations against Gautam have not been established in court.

Separately, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, arguing that the constitutional immunity available to a Governor could affect the scope of criminal proceedings while the individual holds office. He expressed concern that Gautam’s appointment could place him beyond the reach of the CBI in the ongoing probe.

The SDF said Bhandari’s family deserved answers and called for the investigation to address all outstanding questions.