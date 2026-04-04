Arjun Rai says BJP–SKM alliance gains momentum ahead of Sikkim ULB polls

BJP Sikkim State General Secretary Arjun Rai on April 4, said the BJP–Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) alliance is gaining momentum ahead of the upcoming urban local bodies (ULB) elections, highlighting strong coordination between the two parties.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the alliance is based on mutual understanding and a shared vision for development. He added that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has taken a positive and forward-looking approach towards the partnership.

Rai noted that the BJP has played a key role in seat-sharing arrangements and ensuring smooth coordination for the polls. In some areas, efforts were also made to facilitate uncontested outcomes to maintain stability and cooperation.

Highlighting the importance of Centre-state coordination, Rai said the BJP’s presence at the Centre would help Sikkim benefit from enhanced support in terms of development projects and policies.

“Since BJP is in power at the Centre and SKM governs the state, working together will benefit Sikkim in many ways,” he said, adding that the alliance is driven by mutual respect rather than political pressure.

He also credited party leaders and workers, including state president Dilli Ram Thapa, for strengthening the alliance on the ground.

Rai said several development initiatives have already been supported through joint efforts, including projects related to power, water supply and infrastructure in areas such as Gangtok, Singtam and Pakyong.

He acknowledged that earlier discussions between the two parties had taken time, but said both sides are now satisfied and ready to move forward together.

Emphasising inclusive governance, Rai said political differences should not hinder development and called for collective efforts to improve governance and ensure welfare for all sections of society.