Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Trishakti Corps, recently visited forward troops stationed in North Sikkim, as part of ongoing efforts to review operations and strengthen the readiness of Indian Army units deployed in high-altitude areas along the sensitive border.

North Sikkim is known for its difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions.

Despite these challenges, the troops maintain high morale and remain vigilant to safeguard the nation’s borders.

The Trishakti Corps plays a key role in maintaining peace and stability in the region. Its units are strategically positioned to monitor and respond quickly to any situation.

The high-altitude deployment demands special training and equipment, as well as constant operational preparedness.