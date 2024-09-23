Army Commander of the Eastern Command, Lt. Gen. R.C. Tiwari paid a visit to forward posts under the Trishakti Corps in North Sikkim to assess the security situation and operational readiness of the region.

The inspection took place in high-altitude areas with some posts stationed above 17,000 feet.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. Tiwari interacted with the deployed troops and commended their professionalism and commitment to securing India's borders in harsh conditions. He praised the soldiers for their dedication, recognising their critical role in maintaining border security in the challenging terrain.

The Army Commander expressed confidence in the operational preparedness of the formation acknowledged their efforts to ensure national safety in the sensitive region.