The Indian Army concluded a high-altitude adventure expedition - ARMEX-24, held from March 22 to April 14. Through the expedition, participants got a chance to embark on a journey from jungles of north West Bengal to snow-clad heights of Sikkim, covering a total of 146 kilometres.

Excluding the acclimatisation period, the team undertook 18 days of relentless movement across difficult terrain, navigating steep gradients, unpredictable weather and rugged trails, a Defence statement said on Wednesday.

A specially selected team of 20 military personnel volunteered for this mission. Their journey tested physical endurance, mental resilience, and the power of coordinated teamwork in extreme conditions.

The route spanned dramatic shifts in altitude - from sub-tropical jungles to elevations above 14,000 feet. Soldiers demonstrated adaptive prowess and determination in low-oxygen, high-stress environments, the statement said.

It said that the successful culmination of ARMEX-24 reinforces the Indian Army's commitment to operational preparedness through rigorous, terrain-realistic training.

"ARMEX-24 is more than just an expedition - it reflects the Indian Army's ethos of perseverance, discipline, and operational readiness," said a senior Army officer.