The Indian Army has launched a full-scale rescue and relief operation in the landslide-affected area of North Sikkim's Lachen which has been cut off from the rest of the state due to continuous heavy rains and massive landslides.

Despite extremely bad weather and very difficult terrain, soldiers are working day and night to help stranded tourists and local residents.

The popular hill town of Lachen has been completely cut off after landslides blocked all roads leading to it. There is also no electricity in the area since the disaster struck. In these tough conditions, the Army has managed to restore foot access to the town, which has made it possible for rescue teams to reach people stuck inside.

According to official reports, around 113 tourists are stranded in Lachen, including several women and children. Out of these, 30 people have already been airlifted to safety with the help of helicopters, and efforts are being made to rescue the rest as soon as the weather allows. The Indian Air Force is also helping in the evacuation process by providing air support and transport.

Rescue teams are also distributing food, water, and medicine to the affected people. Soldiers are also helping in setting up temporary shelters and providing basic medical care. The Army said it is committed to saving every life and will continue its efforts until everyone is brought to safety.