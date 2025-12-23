Army jawan dies as raft capsizes in Teesta River during training in Sikkim

An Indian Army jawan lost his life after a raft capsized in the Teesta River during a routine training exercise in Sikkim, officials said on December 23.

The incident occurred during an annual rafting training programme conducted by the Army when a raft carrying soldiers overturned in the fast-flowing Teesta.

One soldier was swept away by the strong current, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation involving Army personnel and a team from the Teesta Rescue Centre.

According to officials, the iron bridge in the area had suffered damage during the devastating floods of 2023, making river conditions particularly hazardous.

Despite sustained efforts, the body of the missing jawan was recovered downstream near Tista Khola under Kalimpong district of West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Rajashekhar of the 19 Artillery Regiment. At the time of the accident, the rafting exercise was underway between Bardang and Rangpo Mining, a stretch known for strong currents, especially during this season.

Senior Army officials expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said necessary assistance and support are being extended. An internal review of the incident has also been initiated to assess safety protocols during training exercises in high-risk riverine zones.